AD Bank To Tighten Noose Around Defaulters
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 10:40 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Agricultural Development (AD) Bank decided to tighten noose around the defaulters for recovery of pending dues.
The Agricultural Development Bank in Burewala has initiated stringent measures to recover agricultural loans worth billions of rupees from defaulters. As part of the operation, warrants for the arrest of defaulters have been issued by Tehsildar Burewala, Muhammad Imran Haraj.
The bank has taken aggressive action against those who obtained substantial agricultural loans and failed to repay the loan.
In coordination with police authorities, Manager of Agricultural Development Bank Burewala, Umar Khitab, and Mobile Credit Officer, Adil Aslam, have begun raiding the residences of defaulters.
According to the bank officials the bank was determined to recover over one billion rupees through this operation. The crackdown reflects a zero-tolerance policy against loan evasion and aims to ensure financial discipline among borrowers.
