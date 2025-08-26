AD Colleges Visits Ibn Rushd Girls Degree College In Mirpurkhas
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 08:00 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Professor Noor Ahmed Janjhi, Additional Director Colleges, visited Ibn Rushd Government Girls Degree College, Mirpurkhas on Tuesday, to review the educational environment and facilities.
According to APP correspondent, he met with the college faculty, emphasizing the importance of quality education as a fundamental right of every child.
Professor Janjhi stressed that teachers must serve as role models, equipping students with knowledge. The visit aimed to ensure the institution provides a conducive learning environment.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AD colleges visits Ibn Rushd Girls Degree College in Mirpurkhas7 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari stresses collective efforts to improve healthcare facilities7 minutes ago
-
Pakistani delegation’s visit to Bangladesh robust ties: Farah7 minutes ago
-
Ayesha Wattoo praises Sundas Foundation for humanitarian services17 minutes ago
-
ITP fines over 11,600 motorists in Islamabad for traffic violations last week17 minutes ago
-
BFA crackdown on fake labeling businesses in Quetta17 minutes ago
-
Balochistan health department enforces salary cuts over AI attendance non-compliance27 minutes ago
-
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference held27 minutes ago
-
150-year-old Banyan tree restored on CM’s directives27 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi attends book launch of “From May 9 to February 8” in Barcelona37 minutes ago
-
CSA launches executive leadership programme for Punjab VCs37 minutes ago
-
Religious scholars calls on RPO, discuss harmony37 minutes ago