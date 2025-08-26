AD colleges visits Ibn Rushd Girls Degree College in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Professor Noor Ahmed Janjhi, Additional Director Colleges, visited Ibn Rushd Government Girls Degree College, Mirpurkhas on Tuesday, to review the educational environment and facilities.

According to APP correspondent, he met with the college faculty, emphasizing the importance of quality education as a fundamental right of every child.

Professor Janjhi stressed that teachers must serve as role models, equipping students with knowledge. The visit aimed to ensure the institution provides a conducive learning environment.

