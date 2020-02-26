UrduPoint.com
AD Consumer Court Abbottabad seals patrol pump on adulteration in fuel

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Director Consumer Court Abbottabad, Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, Wednesday raided on a patrol pump and sealed it after finding contamination in petrol.

According to the details, a tourist Shahzad Abbass who came from Lahore along with his family filled fuel in his car from Total patrol pump Abbottabad, as he came out from the patrol pump the car failed to move and he had to call a mechanic for resolving the issue, the mechanic after inspecting the engine informed the tourist that the patrol he has used was adulterated with water which damaged the engine.

Shahzad Abbass complaint Consumer Court Abbottabad about the patrol adulteration then the AD raided and got the sample which after lab test proved that 50 percent of the petrol contaminated with water addition.

AD consumer court Abbottabad Syed Sajjad Ali Shah imposed a heavy fine on the owner of the petrol pump and sealed it.

