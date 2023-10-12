AD Fisheries Mansehra arrests four for illegally fishing in River Kunhar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Assistant Director of the Fisheries Department Mansehra arrested four people for illegally fishing in the River Kunhar using prohibited methods and also confiscated a generator.

According to the details, Faheem Akhtar, the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Mansehra, received a tip-off and subsequently conducted a raid on the banks of River Kunhar. During the operation, four persons were apprehended for engaging in illegal fishing activities.

They were found using poisonous substances, a generator, and fishing nets. The Assistant Director promptly arrested the offenders and seized all equipment being used for fishing.

Additionally, he imposed a significant fine on them and submitted recommendations to the Deputy Commissioner of Mansehra for further legal action against the accused.

During the course of the operation, Faheem Akhtar also discovered that some fisheries department officials who were supposed to be on duty were absent. A report regarding their absence was forwarded to the Director General Fisheries and immediate action was taken, resulting in the suspension of one official from service.