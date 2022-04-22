Ad hoc teachers to be regularized: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai said on Friday that all formalities have been completed to regularize all teachers who are working on an ad hoc basis.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting which was attended by district education officers here.

He said all teachers of the province would be promoted on the basis of a four tier formula and time scale.

He said that teachers played a key role in promoting quality education and their performance would be monitored, adding all facilities will be provided to the best performing teachers.

He said that using mobile phones by students and teachers in schools would be banned in order to ensure a learning environment in educational institutions.

He directed that all District Education Officers should pay surprise visits one day a week apart from routine visits to further improve performance of schools.

He also said all DEOs should transfer the clerical staff of the District Offices whose time had elapsed immediately after Eid.

He said the recruitment process of teachers should be accelerated in order to provide sufficient teachers to schools.

He also directed the officials concerned to pay special attention to the second shift schools system besides working out a monitoring mechanism for performance of teachers of grade 17 and above.