AD Industries Inspects Ghee, Flour Mills

Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:12 PM

AD Industries inspects ghee, flour mills

Assistant Director (AD) Industries Arifullah Khan Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Chashma Ghee Mills and Bahu Flour Mills on the special directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair and reviewed the precautionary measures taken to prevent coronavirus in these mills for the labourers and other staff

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Director (AD) Industries Arifullah Khan Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Chashma Ghee Mills and Bahu Flour Mills on the special directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair and reviewed the precautionary measures taken to prevent coronavirus in these mills for the labourers and other staff.

On the occasion, General Manager Chashma Ghee Industries Mohammad Shakeel briefed the visitors regarding the precautionary measures being taken like ensuring social distancing within the labourers and other staff working in the mills and availability of proper gears including mask, gloves, sanitization and disinfection spray.

While appreciating the steps taken by the owners, Assistant Director Arifullah Khan expressed satisfaction over the management of social distances including masks, gloves, sanitization and disinfection spray for workers and other staff at Chashma Ghi Mills and Bahu Flour Mills during the visit.

