AD Industries KPK seals 22 illegal crushing plants in Door

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Assistant Director Industries and Consumer Protection Zafar Iqbal Mashwani Saturday sealed 22 illegal stone crushing plants at various places of River Door.

According to the details, the stone crushing plants that have failed to comply with the KPK Stone Crushing Plant Act 2020 were declared illegal and sealed at Balhder and Parhala villages.

AD Industries and consumer protection while talking to media said that we have started the drive against illegal stone crushing plants on the directives of Chief Secretary KPK.

He further said that we have sealed 11 stone crushing plants at Pharhala and 11 at Badher, we would continue the drive till the eradication of all illegal plants in the district.

During last week a team of district administration led by the Additional DC Revenue Abbottabad Sayed Asif Iqbal visited Chuna village on the complaints of the residents, after reviewing the situation sealed all crush plants for two days.

The deputy commissioner also formed a committee led by Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad comprising residents of Chuna village and members from all concerned departments, the committee would present its recommendations within two days.

Following the recommendation, only those crushing pants would be allowed to work within the area those would opt for environment-friendly policies.

Leal and illegal stone-crushing plants are a grave concern for the people of Hazara division those are gradually destroying the ecosystem and causing environmental degradation, moreover blasting for stones that are being used in crushing plants have damaged hundreds of houses in the Hazara division.

Despite clear orders by the provincial government and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) act the owners have constructed plants within the residential areas which are serious threat for the people and a violation.