AD Industries seals many illegal petrol pumps in district Abbottabad

The Assistant Director Industries in Hazara division Syed Sajad Hussain Shah on Monday started a crackdown against petrol pumps who were selling illegal petroleum products and sealed many

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Assistant Director Industries in Hazara division Syed Sajad Hussain Shah on Monday started a crackdown against petrol pumps who were selling illegal petroleum products and sealed many.

According to the details, the deputy director of Industries during a campaign has visited many petrol pumps in the areas of Abbottabad to inspect the sell of petroleum products.

The AD Industries also sealed illegal petrol pumps at Havelian, Sajikot, Qalandar Abad, Mangal and Abbottabad city.

Talking to media, he said that the petrol pumps were sealed owing to incomplete documentation, adding that we would enforce governmental policy and anybody found contravening the bylaws would be dealt with iron hands.

Every petrol pump which is selling petroleum products without complete documentation would be sealed immediately till the accomplishment of legal formalities, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, AC has also raided a petrol sales point at Baffa where the accused were illegally selling open petrol which was smuggled from Iran.

AC also seized hundreds of liters smuggled petrol, sealed the depot and took legal action against the seller.