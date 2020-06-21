AD Information KP recovered from Corona

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Director Information Rizwan Malik has recovered by defeating coronavirus as he is tested negative on Sunday.

His second test came as negative after 15 days.

Rizwan Malik fell victim to the epidemic while on duty in Peshawar. During this time, he kept himself isolated at home.

When the test came negative, he said he was thankful to Allah Almighty that he did not show any symptoms and recovered without any pain.

He also thanked the Information Department and Health Department officials, who kept in touch with him and guided him.

Rizwan Malik said he was also grateful to the people of his hometown and his friends and family for extending support and prayers.

He appealed to the people to take precautionary measures and take care of themselves, their families and loved one and others. The only way to avoid corona was to be careful, he concluded.