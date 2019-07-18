UrduPoint.com
AD Land Record Among Two Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:29 PM

AD Land record among two arrested in Sargodha

Anti Corruption police arrested two government employees including a assistant director land record over corruption charges

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) -:Anti Corruption police arrested two government employees including a assistant director land record over corruption charges.

ACE authorities on Thursday said that Muhammad Ilyas s/o Gulsher resident of Tehsil Mankera (Bhakhar) stated in his application to Regional Director ACE Shahbaz Hussein Shah that Assistant Director Land Record Anayatullah and Naib Qasid Mukhtar Hussain were demanding bribe amounting to Rs10,000 for the correction of land record.

On the direction of Regional Director the Circle Officer Bhakhar Abid Hussain under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Mankera Nadeem Rehmat conducted raid at office. The team caught the said assistant director land record Anayatullah and Naib Qasid Mukhtar Hussain and recovered the bribe amount.

