AD organizes training program for cotton’s cultivation

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Agriculture Department (AD) has arranged a training program in Village, 45/2L for farmers regarding new methods of cultivating cotton and improving the produce of the crop.

The farmers of the area attended the program enthusiastically.

The experts advised the farmer to select the best crop’s seeds and methods in cultivation for getting the best average of the produce per acre.

They said the use of new technology and machinery was necessary to improve the yield.

On the directions of Deputy Director, Agriculture, Muhammad Ijaz, the department is arranging the programs for farmers in the district.

