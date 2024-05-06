A.D Pirzada stresses education and training for visually impaired children

Visually impaired children naturally possess many abilities, therefore it is necessary to pay special attention to their education and training

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Visually impaired children naturally possess many abilities, therefore it is necessary to pay special attention to their education and training. These views were expressed by General Secretary of Hyderabad Welfare Association of the Blind A.D Pirzada on the occasion of distribution of result cards and prizes to visually impaired boys and girls in the annual result ceremony held at the Education and Training Institute for the Blind People at Latifabad here Monday.

Founder and General Secretary of Bhai Khan Welfare Association (BKWA) Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain, In-charge of the institution Ms. Shahnaz and the parents of the children also participated in the ceremony.

"It is our joint responsibility to enroll visually impaired children in this institution, where we provide them education along with training in various skills," A.D Pirzada stated. He also extended congratulations to the position holders on this occasion.

General Secretary BKWA Haji Muhammad Yaseen Arain said that for the bright future of visually impaired children, it was necessary to equip them with the ornaments of education so that they could live a dignified life in the society.

The In-charge of the institution shed a detailed light on the performance of the institution.

Later, certificates, shields and gifts were distributed among the children who got prominent positions.