AD water management arrested in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

Anti-Corruption police arrested Assistant Director Water Management over misuse of power and corruption charges

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) -: Anti-Corruption police arrested Assistant Director Water Management over misuse of power and corruption charges.

ACE authorities on Friday said complainant Ghulam Shabbir s/o Nawaz , resident of Daggar Shah Bhakhar,informed the Regional Director ACE Kunwar Ejaz Khaliq that Assistant Director Water Management Bhakhar Allah Wasaya was demanding Rs15,000 for clearing a bill pertaining to concrete lining of a water course.

On the direction of Director ACE, Circle Officer Abid Hussain under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Aslam conducted raid and caught assistant director Allah Wasaya while taking bribe amounting to Rs15,000.