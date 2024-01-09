ADA visits fertilizer stores, takes notice for over charging

(@FahadShabbir)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Muhammad Nasir Sal, Assistant Director of Agriculture Extension on Tuesday visited several fertilizer stores in Jhang city and reviewed the rates being given to the markets.

During the visit, the ADA filed two complaints against the store owners who were found involved in selling fertilizer at exorbitant prices.

Taking the notice of overcharging, the Agri Officer sealed the stores besides issuing a warning.

He asked the traders and store owners to strictly follow the official prices of the fertilizer.

He said that farmers are receiving fertilizer at the government rate and they should sell the fertilizer as per the given rate.

