Adab Festival Will Inspire Audience Of Two Cities: Ameena Saiyid
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Acclaimed literary stalwart & founder of Pakistan's premier literary events, Ameena Saiyid disclosed that the annual two-day Adab Festival comes to Lahore and Karachi which will featuring star-studded lineup of authors, intellectuals, and artists, August 17-18, promising thought-provoking discussions and inspiring performances will held.
Talking to a private news channel, she said this year's Adab festival is set to break new ground with a fresh topic of discussion on 'women's cricket', adding, renowned sports personality Bushra Aitazaz Hassan will participate in the festival to share her insights and expertise on the subject.
The inclusion of women's cricket in the festival's lineup reflects the organizers' commitment to promoting diverse voices and perspectives, and is expected to spark lively debates and discussions among attendees, she added.
With its unique format and diverse range of topics, including women' s cricket, the Adab Festival is set to captivate audiences and inspire meaningful conversations, she said
Ameena Saiyid announced that this year's edition will mark a new milestone as it expands to Lahore for the first time, she said, adding, in a departure from previous formats, the festival will feature short, focused discussion topics, replacing lengthy sessions.
With a diverse range of sessions, workshops, and performances, the Adab festival promises to be a melting pot of
ideas, inspiration, and creative expression, she added.
This innovative approach aims to foster more dynamic and engaging conversations among participants, making the festival a unique and enriching experience for literature enthusiasts and cricket fans alike, she added.
Responding a question, she explained the books that will be discussed at the two events include ‘Unveiled Jazba, a History of Pakistan Women’s Cricket’ by Aayush Puthran, ‘Jinnah: A Life’ by Yasser Latif Hamdani, ‘Dear Mr Jinnah’ by Salman Faruqui, ‘Second Coming’ by Athar Tahir, ‘Betrayal’ by Omar Shahid Hamid and ‘Beyond the Fields’ by Aysha Baqir.
The Adab festival seeks to establish a vibrant platform where Pakistani and international authors, intellectuals, and media personalities can converge, share ideas, and engage in meaningful discussions, she replied in a question.
By bringing together diverse voices and perspectives, we aim to foster a rich literary exchange, promote cross-cultural understanding, and provide a unique opportunity for audiences to interact with renowned thinkers and writers, she highlighted.
Through this festival, we hope to create a dynamic space for dialogue, debate, and intellectual exploration, enriching the literary landscape of Pakistan and beyond, she concluded.
