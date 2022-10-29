UrduPoint.com

Adam Saeed Raan Appointed Chairman MWMC, Assumes Charge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Adam Saeed Raan appointed Chairman MWMC, assumes charge

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister has appointed Adam Saeed Raan as the Chairman of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC).

Adam Saeed Raan has assumed charge of office here on Saturday and presided over a meeting at MWMC head Office.

CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar gave a briefing on this occasion.

Chairman MWMC expressed his determination to beautify the city of Saints and said that all required funds would be obtained from the provincial government as the company will be equipped with machinery like LWMC.

He said that there would be no compromise on sanitation in the city and the monitoring system would be made more effective.

Adam Saeed Raan said, "The streets, markets, and the city cannot be kept clean without the cooperation of the citizens", adding an awareness campaign about cleanliness would be launched.

He also directed departments concerned to paint a clear company monogram on the vehicles, containers and dustbins.

CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar informed the new chairman about the company profile, operations and challenges faced by MWMC.

He said that MWMC was going to purchase 103 new vehicles, while company had been given approval for the recruitment of 503 new workers.

He said that 68 union councils of the city had been divided into four zones and 15 sectors, adding "currently, MWMC has 2,000 workers and it needs 3,396 workers keeping in view the urban population".

In the briefing, it was further informed that the company has 223 machinery vehicles, including 114 operational vehicles, 88 loader rickshaws and 21 secondary collection vehicles. Company Secretary Kabir Khan, Chief Internal Auditor Asif Tahir, Managers Sajid Riaz, Aqeel Ahmed, Anwar-ul- Haq, Asif Shabbir, Imran Khan and Hasan Amjad also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Imran Khan Chief Minister Punjab Company Vehicles Kabir Khan Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in ..

Imran Khan says he will disclose his next move in Islamabad

34 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka to chase 168 runs to defeat New Zealand

1 hour ago
 LCCI demands extension in tax return filing date

LCCI demands extension in tax return filing date

2 hours ago
 Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expan ..

Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expansion: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass ..

Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass Wedding

3 hours ago
 8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Heal ..

8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (Buhsc) Hel ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.