Adam Saeed Raan appointed Chairman MWMC, assumes charge

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister has appointed Adam Saeed Raan as the Chairman of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC).

Adam Saeed Raan has assumed charge of office here on Saturday and presided over a meeting at MWMC head Office.

CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar gave a briefing on this occasion.

Chairman MWMC expressed his determination to beautify the city of Saints and said that all required funds would be obtained from the provincial government as the company will be equipped with machinery like LWMC.

He said that there would be no compromise on sanitation in the city and the monitoring system would be made more effective.

Adam Saeed Raan said, "The streets, markets, and the city cannot be kept clean without the cooperation of the citizens", adding an awareness campaign about cleanliness would be launched.

He also directed departments concerned to paint a clear company monogram on the vehicles, containers and dustbins.

CEO Muhammad Farooq Dogar informed the new chairman about the company profile, operations and challenges faced by MWMC.

He said that MWMC was going to purchase 103 new vehicles, while company had been given approval for the recruitment of 503 new workers.

He said that 68 union councils of the city had been divided into four zones and 15 sectors, adding "currently, MWMC has 2,000 workers and it needs 3,396 workers keeping in view the urban population".

In the briefing, it was further informed that the company has 223 machinery vehicles, including 114 operational vehicles, 88 loader rickshaws and 21 secondary collection vehicles. Company Secretary Kabir Khan, Chief Internal Auditor Asif Tahir, Managers Sajid Riaz, Aqeel Ahmed, Anwar-ul- Haq, Asif Shabbir, Imran Khan and Hasan Amjad also attended the meeting.