Adamancy on Kashmir can cost India heavy: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that the adamant attitude by India on the issue of Indian Occupied Kashmir could cost it heavy as the situation in the territory was deteriorating.

Talking to a private television channel, the foreign minister said the offer of mediation by the US President Donald Trump during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Washington was more than Pakistan's expectations.

He said importantly, the matter of mediation by the US was initiated by India, though the Modi regime was now backtracking it following a hue and cry in Indian Congress as well as the political circles.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made the US realize that Kashmir was a flashpoint which required an early resolution.

About the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump, the foreign minister said the body language of both the leaders was amazing.

He said the prime minister made the US President aware that Pakistan was a peace loving country and desired peace in the region including with India.

He said the US had desired Pakistan's role for an intra-Afghan dialogue for what the prime minister committed to play his role to convince the Taliban leadership.

He said the prime minister had categorically said that the notion of strategic depth was an outdated one as the country was ready to extend all out assistant for Afghan peace.

He said Pakistan wanted ballot to replace the bullet in Afghanistan and also desired Taliban leaders to join the political process by taking part in the elections.

To a question, he said the extraordinary reception by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to Pentagon was a good development.

Asked about the possible schedule of the President Trump's visit to Pakistan, he said it would depend on his engagements.

However, he said another meeting between the prime minister and the US President was likely during the former's visit to US to attend the UN General Assembly session in upcoming September.

To a question, he said Pakistan would have no objection if Trump intended to visit Pakistan alone or any other country too. Pakistan does not have any inferiority complex as it has its own nature of ties with the US, he remarked.