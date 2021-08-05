UrduPoint.com

Adan Foundation Observes 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 09:37 PM

Adan Foundation observes 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

Adan Foundation (AF) Charsadda on Thursday observed 'Youm-e-Istehsal' to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of two years of the military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Adan Foundation (AF) Charsadda on Thursday observed 'Youm-e-Istehsal' to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of two years of the military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Chairman of AF, Haji Nasir Ali Khan has also condemned the Indian government's illegal and unconstitutional action of August 5, 2019 in which special status of disputed territory of Occupied Kashmir was scrapped.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Nasir directed India to end its continuous subjugation of Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir as it could no longer suppress their voice.

He expressed the confidence that the unparalleled sacrifices of the people of Kashmir would never go waste and the freedom of Kashmir is destined to dawn soon in IIOJK.

He demanded world community to take action against the widespread killings, custodial disappearances, arbitrary detentions, molestation of women and vandalizing of residential houses by Indian forces in the occupied territory.

The Head of sports and Culture Wing, Adan Foundation Imtiaz Khan said, the people of Jammu and Kashmir never accepted India's illegal occupation and are fighting for freedom from the Indian yoke for the past over seven decades.

Right to self-determination through a plebiscite as enshrined in the UN resolutions is the basic need of the people of IIOJK to enable them be free from the shackles of the Indian government's deployed tyrant security forces, he added.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir World Sports United Nations Jammu Nasir Charsadda August Women 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

South Korea to Tighten COVID-19 Rules Aboard Passe ..

South Korea to Tighten COVID-19 Rules Aboard Passenger Planes

32 seconds ago
 AJK Legislature denounces continued state terroris ..

AJK Legislature denounces continued state terrorism, HR abuses in IIOJK

34 seconds ago
 Sudan sentences paramilitaries to death for killin ..

Sudan sentences paramilitaries to death for killing protesters

36 seconds ago
 US, South Korea Discuss Cybersecurity Defense at I ..

US, South Korea Discuss Cybersecurity Defense at IT Planning Conference - Pentag ..

41 seconds ago
 US Reports $1.2Bln in Diverted Development Funds R ..

US Reports $1.2Bln in Diverted Development Funds Returned to Malaysia - Justice ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor leads 'Yaum e Istehsal' Kashmir rally

Governor leads 'Yaum e Istehsal' Kashmir rally

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.