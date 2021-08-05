Adan Foundation observes 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

Adan Foundation (AF) Charsadda on Thursday observed 'Youm-e-Istehsal' to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of two years of the military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Chairman of AF, Haji Nasir Ali Khan has also condemned the Indian government's illegal and unconstitutional action of August 5, 2019 in which special status of disputed territory of Occupied Kashmir was scrapped.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Nasir directed India to end its continuous subjugation of Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir as it could no longer suppress their voice.

He expressed the confidence that the unparalleled sacrifices of the people of Kashmir would never go waste and the freedom of Kashmir is destined to dawn soon in IIOJK.

He demanded world community to take action against the widespread killings, custodial disappearances, arbitrary detentions, molestation of women and vandalizing of residential houses by Indian forces in the occupied territory.

The Head of sports and Culture Wing, Adan Foundation Imtiaz Khan said, the people of Jammu and Kashmir never accepted India's illegal occupation and are fighting for freedom from the Indian yoke for the past over seven decades.

Right to self-determination through a plebiscite as enshrined in the UN resolutions is the basic need of the people of IIOJK to enable them be free from the shackles of the Indian government's deployed tyrant security forces, he added.