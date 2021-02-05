UrduPoint.com
Adan Foundation Organize Kashmir Walk

Adan Foundation organize Kashmir Walk

Adan Foundation Charsadda on Friday has organized Kashmir Walk to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri brethren to support their inalienable right to self determination and liberation from Indian Illegally Occupation

The walk which was lead by chairman of the foundation Haji Nasir Ali Khan to draw the attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

He reiterated that the foundation will continue its support for the Kashmiris adding that it was our firm belief that the Kashmiris will succeed in their struggle.

The sports and culture wing president of Adan Foundation Charsadda, Imtiaz Khan was also participated in the rally which was taken out from Charsadda to Tangi mor to show solidarity with Kashmiri's.

The participants were carrying banners and posters inscribed with slogans in favor of people of Kashmir.

