Adaptation of modern lines in agri-sector must for food security: Dr Shakibullah

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The University of Agriculture (UAD) Dera Ismail Khan Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah on Wednesday stressed the need of adaptation of modern lines in agriculture sector to achieve the dream of food security and reduce poverty.

While addressing the faculty staff of the university, he said the agricultural scientists have to prepare research plans for self-sufficiency in food and reduction of imports by keeping in mind the practical and ground realities. He said the work should be done in order to find local solutions to the problems faced by the agriculture sector.

He said the agriculture sector was facing several challenges including lack of water, low productivity, market problems, climate change and non-supply of certified seeds.

The vice chancellor said the adoption of new innovations was a need of the hour to bring agriculture to the height of scientific productivity.

He said the promotion of research work was imperative to discover new ways of agriculture development.