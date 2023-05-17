UrduPoint.com

Adaptation Of Modern Lines In Agri-sector Must For Food Security: Dr Shakibullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Adaptation of modern lines in agri-sector must for food security: Dr Shakibullah

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The University of Agriculture (UAD) Dera Ismail Khan Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah on Wednesday stressed the need of adaptation of modern lines in agriculture sector to achieve the dream of food security and reduce poverty.

While addressing the faculty staff of the university, he said the agricultural scientists have to prepare research plans for self-sufficiency in food and reduction of imports by keeping in mind the practical and ground realities. He said the work should be done in order to find local solutions to the problems faced by the agriculture sector.

He said the agriculture sector was facing several challenges including lack of water, low productivity, market problems, climate change and non-supply of certified seeds.

The vice chancellor said the adoption of new innovations was a need of the hour to bring agriculture to the height of scientific productivity.

He said the promotion of research work was imperative to discover new ways of agriculture development.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan Market

Recent Stories

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to g ..

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to grow by 4.8% in 2023

38 minutes ago
 IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhamma ..

IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

46 minutes ago
 Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged ..

Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged terrorists in Zaman Park

1 hour ago
 OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustaina ..

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recogniti ..

2 hours ago
 IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

3 hours ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.