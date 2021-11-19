UrduPoint.com

Adapting Modern Agriculture Techniques To Achieve Self-sufficiency: Abid Kamal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 08:40 PM

Director General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture, Abid Kamal Friday said that capacity building of farmers is necessary for adapting new agriculture mechanisms through which country can be made self-sufficient in agriculture production and strengthen economy

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) : Director General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture, Abid Kamal Friday said that capacity building of farmers is necessary for adapting new agriculture mechanisms through which country can be made self-sufficient in agriculture production and strengthen economy.

He expressed these views while addressing a one-day training workshop on "modern methods of wheat cultivation and increasing production" held here in Khar at Bajaur merged district. The training was organized by Agriculture Department, Bajaru for farmers which were also attended by Director Agriculture Merged Areas, Murad Ali Khan, Deputy Director, Aqeel Shah, District Director, Mohammad Saeed and agriculture officers, Subhanuddin, Zakirullah and other staff.

DG Agriculture said that farmers belonging to district Bajaur could increase wheat production in their respective areas by understanding the ways and procedures they imparted in the training sessions.

He said that the training would help raise the economic condition of all the professionals attached to the agriculture sector.

He said that all the area farmers can contact the Agriculture Department in case of any kind of difficulties or hurdles they are facing in fields or marketing purposes. He said that staff of Agri department was providing full support to farmers in cultivating their fields.

Highlighting the activities of agriculture department in merged areas, Director MA Murad Ali Khan said that the land of district Bajaur is suitable for all types of cultivations and provincial government has taken pragmatic steps for utilizing the land of the district for agriculture production.

