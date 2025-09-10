ADB, CAREC designate HSA as global CoEs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) In a major recognition for Pakistan’s health and education sector, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Programme has designated the Health Services Academy (HSA), Islamabad, as one of five Global Public Health Education Centers of Excellence (CoEs).

The official announcement lauded HSA for its outstanding performance in public health education, strong research capacity, and commitment to advancing regional health objectives.

Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of HSA, described the recognition as a proud moment for Pakistan’s entire health and medical education system.

“Earning the status of a Center of Excellence proves that Pakistan will now play a central role in public health education, research, and policy coordination across 11 CAREC member states. It will not only enhance the global profile of our institutions but also affirm our leadership in the region,” he said.

The CoE network aims to promote regional cooperation in public health education, develop innovative training and research programmes, and harmonize health standards and curricula across CAREC countries.

It will also enhance the region’s collective ability to respond to emerging public health challenges.

As Pakistan’s premier public health institution, HSA will now lead and participate in joint research, training, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, help develop best practices and regional guidelines, and contribute to strengthening workforce competencies in the CAREC region.

Congratulating HSA, Sofia Shakil, Director of ADB’s Human and Social Development Sector Office, said the designation reflects confidence in Pakistan’s capacity to make meaningful contributions to regional health strategies. “We look forward to HSA’s active engagement in advancing the CAREC health agenda and in building stronger, more resilient health systems across the region,” she remarked.

Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan added that the recognition would open new avenues for international collaboration and funding for Pakistan’s health research and training programmes.

“This honor is not only for HSA but for Pakistan as a whole, showing our readiness to lead in global public health education,” he noted.

The CAREC Programme currently includes 11 member countries: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.