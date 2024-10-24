ADB country director calls on Shaza Fatima

(@FahadShabbir)

Country Director Asian Development Bank (ADB) Ms. Emma Fan called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Country Director Asian Development Bank (ADB) Ms. Emma Fan called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

According to news release during the meeting issues relating to further strengthening collaboration between Pakistan and ADB, Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, and IT and Telecom sector were discussed in detail.

Secretary IT Zarrar Hasham Khan and Special Secretary IT & Telecom Division Azfar Manzoor were also present in the meeting.

Shaza Fatima said under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan present government is taking steps for the development of IT and Telecommunication sector of the country.

The government is fully supporting the private sector, adding that Ministry of IT is taking alongside the IT industry for increasing IT exports. Pakistan's IT exports are increasing, she maintained.

Shaza Fatima said Pakistan is embarking on the process of digital transformation.

Governance, economy and society are being digitalised, she added.

She said ADB has very important role in digitalization process in Pakistan.