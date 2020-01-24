ADB Country Director Ms Xiaohong Yang calls on chief secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):Chief Secretary Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan met with Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Xiaohong Yang at his office in Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

The ADB-funded projects underway in Punjab were discussed during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Ms Yang said that the ADB was willing to invest in Punjab in the fields of livestock, agriculture, safe water, construction of business centres, social and textile sectors.

The chief secretary said that the bank's investment in Punjab was highly appreciable as it would help achieve targets related to development, social and economic progress of the province.

He assured that all possible cooperation would be extended in partnership between the ADB and provincial government.

Ms Yang lauded the efforts of the Punjab government for economic stability and said that the bank would continue to play its role in progress of Pakistan.

Chairman Planning and Development Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh, ADB officers Haji Mehr, Omar Ali Shah and Mian Salman were also present during the meeting.