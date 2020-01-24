UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADB Country Director Ms Xiaohong Yang Calls On Chief Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:21 AM

ADB Country Director Ms Xiaohong Yang calls on chief secretary

Chief Secretary Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan met with Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Xiaohong Yang at his office in Civil Secretariat here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):Chief Secretary Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan met with Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Xiaohong Yang at his office in Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

The ADB-funded projects underway in Punjab were discussed during the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Ms Yang said that the ADB was willing to invest in Punjab in the fields of livestock, agriculture, safe water, construction of business centres, social and textile sectors.

The chief secretary said that the bank's investment in Punjab was highly appreciable as it would help achieve targets related to development, social and economic progress of the province.

He assured that all possible cooperation would be extended in partnership between the ADB and provincial government.

Ms Yang lauded the efforts of the Punjab government for economic stability and said that the bank would continue to play its role in progress of Pakistan.

Chairman Planning and Development Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh, ADB officers Haji Mehr, Omar Ali Shah and Mian Salman were also present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Agriculture Bank Progress Asian Development Bank Textile All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.