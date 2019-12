(@FahadShabbir)

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Director General (DG) for Central and West Asia Werner Liepach Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ):Asian Development Bank (ADB) Director General (DG) for Central and West Asia Werner Liepach Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar and Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh were also present during the meeting, a Prime Minister Office Media Wing press release said.