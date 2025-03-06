ADB, DREAMS-1 Water Supply Project To Be Completed In Two Years: MD WASA
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 07:31 PM
Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Muhammad Saleem Ashraf Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the Developing Resilient Environment and Advancing Municipal Services (DREAMS-I) water supply Rawalpindi project, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB)
The meeting was held at WASA Headquarters in which the project consultants, Massers LOT-4, contractors of M/s PMCS, and officers of CIT participated.
“This project of public importance will be completed in two years instead of the stipulated period of three years,” said MD WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf on the occasion of a detailed briefing about the project.
The meeting was briefed that under the DREAMS-1 project, an additional 5 million gallons per day from Rawal Dam, rehabilitation and upgradation of Rawal Lake filtration plants, installation of two new heavy pumps to supply 8 million gallons per day of water from Khanpur Dam, as well as a plan to provide 24/7 water supply to three union councils of Khayaban Sir Syed were included.
Regarding the replacement of machinery in the Rawal Lake filtration plant, MD WASA directed the mechanical and electrical staff to start work of replacing machinery at Rawal Lake immediately, review the building and other civil works of the Rawal Lake filtration plant and repair the existing infrastructure of the filtration plant within seven days.
The work of pipe crossing from IJP Road for 18-inch diameter from Islamabad to Rawalpindi was reviewed and MD WASA directed the M/S Metrocon firm to make necessary arrangements for pipe jacking within 10 days.
Regarding pumps for the Sangjani Treatment Plant, MD WASA directed that the process of purchasing pumps should be initiated and details of the pumps should be submitted within a week.
The pumps should meet the quality standards and in future, preference should be given to those pumps that could be easily repaired locally.
The ongoing survey work on the project of 24/7 water supply from Khanpur Dam Supply to Khayaban Sir Syed was reviewed and Saleem Ashraf directed that the survey work for the 3.2 km main conduction line from I-10 Islamabad to Khayaban Sir Syed and the distribution network in the project area should be completed within 7 days.
