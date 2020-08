ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The UNICEF has delivered nine metric tons of personal protective equipment to five hospitals in Islamabad.

The consignment was part of $500,000 initial grant to help Pakistan fight COVID-19, the ADB Pakistan chapter said in its official Twitter account on Monday.

It said the ADB also provided $2 million grant on March 30.