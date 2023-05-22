ADB never backs Malir Expressway project: SACM told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh for Investment and Public-Private Partnership Unit Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Monday informed that the Malir Expressway project has been carried out by the Sindh government and has never been a part of the Asian Development Bank (ADB)

During the meeting, the construction work of the Malir Expressway was reviewed while the consultant of the project presented a detailed briefing.

It was also informed in the meeting that the Malir Expressway is a completely safe project from the environmental point of view, whose environmental study report has been declared safe by the Environmental Protection Authority (E.

P.A).

Director General Public Private Partnership Unit Asad Zaman and related officers, project consultant, and other concerned engineers participated in the meeting.

The SACM Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said Malir Expressway is a very important project of the Sindh government in solving the transport problems of Karachi.

Qasim Naveed directed that steps should be taken to complete the project on the stipulated time so that the citizens can benefit from the project.