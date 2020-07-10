UrduPoint.com
ADB Shows Interest To Collaborate With PM Kamyab Jawan Programme

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

ADB shows interest to collaborate with PM Kamyab Jawan Programme

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has shown interest to collaborate with Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme through partnership in various micro-financing schemes, launched by the government for financial inclusion of youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):Asian Development Bank (ADB) has shown interest to collaborate with Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme through partnership in various micro-financing schemes, launched by the government for financial inclusion of youth.

The ADB's representatives expressed their keenness for partnering up with the PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme in various micro-financing schemes during a tele-meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, said a press release.

Usman Dar said the country youth had huge potential and could play key role in putting the country on track of progress and development. The present government had been investing in youth extensively to ensure their economic empowerment.

The move was aimed at enhancing business activities and creating employment opportunities in the country, he added.

The SAPM appreciated the bank's interest to mutually work towards empowerment of Pakistani youth.

ADB Deputy Country Director Asif Cheema said: "We will share concept paper containing proposal regarding lending to micro financing schemes run by PM Kamyab Jawan Programme. ADB is keenly interested to explore all possible avenues for collaboration with Kamyab Jawan Programme."Usman Dar assured the ABD representatives of his all-out support in ensuring ADB's meaningful participation in PM Kamyab Jawan Programme, aimed at financial inclusion of youth.

He showed his willingness to also work on developing new loans schemes besides those already operative under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, introduced under the umbrella of PM Kamyab Jawan Programme.

