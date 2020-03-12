UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADB Shuts Down Its Manila Based Headquarters Due To Coronavirus

 

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 02:01 PM

ADB shuts down its Manila based headquarters due to Coronavirus  

The bank says that they safety of our staffers, visitors and their families is equally important and they are providing support to the staff who interacted with the visitors.

MANILA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2020) The Asian Development Bank shut down its headquarters to save its staffers from contracting Coronavirus from the v visitors here on Thursday.

The decision of locking down Asian Development Bank’s headquarter was taken after the visitors were tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

The reports said that Philippines Senate was also locked down due to the same reason of Coronavirus while Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will be tested for the virus as a precaution. They also said that the parliament building disinfected.

In a statement, ADB management said that it would continue to operate as usual and the decision about its reopening would be made later.

“Safety of our staffers, visitors and their families is equally important to us,” said ADB official Deborah Stokes.

He said: “We are providing support to the staff who interacted with the visitors,”.

Over 2,600 full time staff work in Manila based Asian Development Bank. Over 49 people tested positive for Coronavirus in Philippine. On other hand World Health Organization said that Coronavirus is an pandemic as over 121, 000 people were infected and over 4,000 people died of the virus in 118 countries.

Related Topics

Senate World Parliament Died Manila Same Philippines Asian Development Bank From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Air India Suspends Flights to Seoul, Rome, Milan U ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC+ Deal Breakdown Not at Russia's Initiative, M ..

2 minutes ago

2.185 Kg Hashish seized, 26 arrested in Sarghodha

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Ready for Any Scenario, COVID-19 Spread Ris ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan,Facebook join hands to educate public on ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.