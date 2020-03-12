ADB shuts down its Manila based headquarters due to Coronavirus  

(@fidahassanain)

MANILA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2020) The Asian Development Bank shut down its headquarters to save its staffers from contracting Coronavirus from the v visitors here on Thursday.

The decision of locking down Asian Development Bank’s headquarter was taken after the visitors were tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

The reports said that Philippines Senate was also locked down due to the same reason of Coronavirus while Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will be tested for the virus as a precaution. They also said that the parliament building disinfected.

In a statement, ADB management said that it would continue to operate as usual and the decision about its reopening would be made later.

“Safety of our staffers, visitors and their families is equally important to us,” said ADB official Deborah Stokes.

He said: “We are providing support to the staff who interacted with the visitors,”.

Over 2,600 full time staff work in Manila based Asian Development Bank. Over 49 people tested positive for Coronavirus in Philippine. On other hand World Health Organization said that Coronavirus is an pandemic as over 121, 000 people were infected and over 4,000 people died of the virus in 118 countries.