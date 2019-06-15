UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADB To Conduct Feasibilities For AMI, ABC Cables In PESCO, HESCO, SEPCO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:18 AM

ADB to conduct feasibilities for AMI, ABC cables in PESCO, HESCO, SEPCO

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) agreed to conduct feasibilities in the different electricity distribution companies of the country for installation of smart (AMI) meters and Aerial Bundle Cables (ABC) to reduce losses of the companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ):The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) agreed to conduct feasibilities in the different electricity distribution companies of the country for installation of smart (AMI) meters and Aerial Bundle Cables (ABC) to reduce losses of the companies.

This was decided during a meeting between Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan and ABD Director General for Central and West Asia Werner Liepach, a statement issued by the ministry here said on Friday.

The feasibilities for installation of smart AMI meters and ABC cables would be conducted in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO).

The ADB was also ready to negotiate introducing smart metering infrastructure in the gas sector to make it more efficient and reduce its losses, the statement added.

Mr.Werner Liepach appreciated the recent development in Power sector and expressed commitment of ADB for extending its support to the sector in its various fields.

He informed the minister that the ADB was providing its assistance to the various entities in energy sector and had initiated many projects in that regard.

Omar Ayub Khan expressed his gratitude for the continued support and provision of assistance to various entities in Energy Sector. He said that directions had already been given to all the entities to bring in international standards of transparency and quality in their projects to make them more beneficial for both government and people of the country.

The minister said that he would conduct twice a month review meetings on the progress of projects initiated with the assistance of ADB to ensure their timely completion, besides removal of all bottlenecks.

ABD Country Director Pakistan Xiaohong Yang and other senior officials of Power Division and ADB also attended the meeting.

Earlier, the ADB was already undertaking million dollars AMI project in IESCO and LESCO.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Electricity Company Hyderabad Sukkur Progress Gas Asian Development Bank All Government Asia Southern Electric Power Company Limited Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company LESCO PESCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

25 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 June 2019

35 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

10 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

10 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.