ADB to conduct feasibilities for AMI, ABC cables in PESCO, HESCO, SEPCO

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) agreed to conduct feasibilities in the different electricity distribution companies of the country for installation of smart (AMI) meters and Aerial Bundle Cables (ABC) to reduce losses of the companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ):The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) agreed to conduct feasibilities in the different electricity distribution companies of the country for installation of smart (AMI) meters and Aerial Bundle Cables (ABC) to reduce losses of the companies.

This was decided during a meeting between Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan and ABD Director General for Central and West Asia Werner Liepach, a statement issued by the ministry here said on Friday.

The feasibilities for installation of smart AMI meters and ABC cables would be conducted in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO).

The ADB was also ready to negotiate introducing smart metering infrastructure in the gas sector to make it more efficient and reduce its losses, the statement added.

Mr.Werner Liepach appreciated the recent development in Power sector and expressed commitment of ADB for extending its support to the sector in its various fields.

He informed the minister that the ADB was providing its assistance to the various entities in energy sector and had initiated many projects in that regard.

Omar Ayub Khan expressed his gratitude for the continued support and provision of assistance to various entities in Energy Sector. He said that directions had already been given to all the entities to bring in international standards of transparency and quality in their projects to make them more beneficial for both government and people of the country.

The minister said that he would conduct twice a month review meetings on the progress of projects initiated with the assistance of ADB to ensure their timely completion, besides removal of all bottlenecks.

ABD Country Director Pakistan Xiaohong Yang and other senior officials of Power Division and ADB also attended the meeting.

Earlier, the ADB was already undertaking million dollars AMI project in IESCO and LESCO.