Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Ms Xiaohong Yang on Wednesday promised full support of the bank in taking the economic growth agenda of Punjab government forward

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ):Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Ms Xiaohong Yang on Wednesday promised full support of the bank in taking the economic growth agenda of Punjab government forward.

In a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister's Advisor on Economic Affairs Dr Salman Shah here, Ms Yang appreciated Punjab Government's efforts for promoting Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the province by establishing PPP authority.

On the occasion, Dr Salman Shah said agriculture, manufacturing, skills and service delivery to the public were key priorities of the provincial government.

He elaborated that PPP authority had been established with prime objective to make processes and approvals from various public departments easy for the private sector, while the long-term plan was to make the Authority self-sufficient in funding to avoid delays in initiation and completion of the projects.

Dr. Shah mentioned that the government had already approved projects worth Rs 10 billion in PPP mode.

He said the PPP authority would prepare a three-year business plan for Punjab and work closely with the chief minister office to create a suitable ecosystem as well as market for PPP projects and to gain the confidence of private sector to participate in the development process.

Dr Shah also highlighted the areas where ADB could provide support and build capacity within provincial government's institutions like contract management, financial frameworks and building staff capability.

Punjab P&D Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, PPP Member Dr. Farrukh Naveed, secretaries and an expert team of the Asian Development Bank also attended the meeting.