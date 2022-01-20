UrduPoint.com

ADC-1 For Strict Implementation Of Covid SOPs

Corona Pandemic SOPs shall be strictly implemented in the wake of fifth new wave of Corona Virus in order to prevent general public from the Pandemic; this was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Shaheed Benazirabad Sonia Kaleem

Addressing a meeting , ADC said that vaccinated persons shall wear face mask while moving outside their residence. She said that shopkeepers and buyers in bazaar shall positively wear face mask and shall get themselves vaccinated against virus also. Apart from this Sonia Kaleem said that travelers in vehicles shall also be made bound to act on SOPs. ADC-1 emphasized representatives of traders' community to extend their cooperation with district administration in implementing SOPs so that lockdown situation could be avoided.

She said that vaccinated persons against Corona Virus would be permitted at cinema halls, educational institutions, travel in vehicles and other programs while those contravening the SOPs would face legal action. District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Weesar, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Horaho, Traders leader Abdul Qayoom Qureshi, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, officials of concerned departments, police and representatives of transporters and traders organizations attended the meeting.

