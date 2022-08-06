UrduPoint.com

ADC-2 Chairs Media Management Committee Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2022 | 01:31 AM

A meeting of Media Management Committee was held here on Friday, Additional Deputy Commissioner-2 Tariq Ali Solangi chaired the meeting

DSP Habibur Rehman Lashari and Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, In-chharge CIA Mubeen Ahmed Parhiar, President Press Club Musharraf Ali Bhatti, Rizwan Ali Thebo, Manzoor Ali Bughio, AK Dahri and committee members attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the ADC said that Sindh Government has banned coverage of mourning processions and majalis through drone cameras.

Appealing general public, ADC said that social enemies and peaceful environment disturbing elements would float fake news on social media and would attempt to create law-and-order situation, which shall not be shred or forwarded without verification.

He said that in case of any hatred creating news or wall chalking on social media is noticed, district administration Control Room shall be communicated on Phone No 02449370334.

ADC said that it is our collective responsibility to keep a tight vigil on those attempting to disturb law and order situation. He said that security arrangements would not be compromised at any cost.

He said that in case of any issue, information could be collected from committee and monitoring cell set up at offices of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner.

On the occasion media representatives and committee members assured their cooperation to administration and said that they would extend complete cooperation with district administration against anti-social elements. Media also assured of responsibility and balanced reporting.

