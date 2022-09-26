UrduPoint.com

ADC Abbottabad Continues Surveys And Assessment Of Damaged Property

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 07:39 PM

District Administration Abbottabad continues work of inspection/assessment of properties affected by the recent heavy rains and floods in various parts of the district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :District Administration Abbottabad continues work of inspection/assessment of properties affected by the recent heavy rains and floods in various parts of the district.

In the four tehsils, the respective Additional Assistant Commissioners along with the representatives of the district departments were completing the assessment work.

In this regard, ADC Abbottabad along with revenue staff and teams from related departments visited various union councils and villages and compiled a report on the damages caused due to recent rains.

People of the flood-hit areas have appreciated the efforts of the district administration regarding the surveys and assessment of damaged and destroyed property and also demanded to provide financial assistance to the victims at earliest so they would be able to reconstruct their houses.

