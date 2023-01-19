UrduPoint.com

ADC Abbottabad Inspects Wheat Flour Mills And Flour Dealers

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ADC Abbottabad inspects wheat flour mills and flour dealers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Following the directives of the government, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Jibril Raza along with Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Saqlain Salim and District food Controller Shad Muhammad here on Thursday inspected various flour mills and stocks of flour dealers to ensure maximum relief to the people. The ADC checked the weight of flour and canceled the licenses of several dealers due to irregularities.

He directed the magistrates and the Food Department to take strict legal action in case of any irregularity in supply of the subsidized wheat flour by the mill managements.

To ensure the official prices of flour, special checking of various flour dealers was carried out and strict legal action was taken against the flour dealers involved in irregularities and the licenses and dealerships of several flour dealers were suspended.

The district administration has started a drive to reduce the prices of wheat flour and eliminate inflation. In this regard, a comprehensive monitoring of the sale of subsidized wheat flour is also in progress.

The administration has requested the citizens to contact the district control room at phone number 09929310553 or the District Food Office Abbottabad at phone number 09929310326 regarding irregularities in the sale of flour so that action could be taken against the violators.

