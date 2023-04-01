ADC, ACs visit Ramazan Bachat Bazaars, imposed fine on over pricing

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Jatoi and Assistant Commissioners of all talukas visited Ramazan Bachat Bazaars and local markets of vegetables, fruits, groceries, meat and others and checked the prices of edible items and commodities

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Jatoi and Assistant Commissioners of all talukas visited Ramazan Bachat Bazaars and local markets of vegetables, fruits, groceries, meat and others and checked the prices of edible items and commodities.

During visits, the teams booked 34 shopkeepers on the allegations of overcharging and imposed a fine of Rs17,000 Meanwhile, a team from the livestock department along with officials of the Bureau of supply and prices visited dairy shops, meat and fruit markets and checked the price and quality of the products and directed shopkeepers to sell commodities on govt fixed rates.