UrduPoint.com

ADC, ACs Visit Ramazan Bachat Bazaars, Imposed Fine On Over Pricing

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2023 | 10:41 PM

ADC, ACs visit Ramazan Bachat Bazaars, imposed fine on over pricing

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Jatoi and Assistant Commissioners of all talukas visited Ramazan Bachat Bazaars and local markets of vegetables, fruits, groceries, meat and others and checked the prices of edible items and commodities

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Jatoi and Assistant Commissioners of all talukas visited Ramazan Bachat Bazaars and local markets of vegetables, fruits, groceries, meat and others and checked the prices of edible items and commodities.

During visits, the teams booked 34 shopkeepers on the allegations of overcharging and imposed a fine of Rs17,000 Meanwhile, a team from the livestock department along with officials of the Bureau of supply and prices visited dairy shops, meat and fruit markets and checked the price and quality of the products and directed shopkeepers to sell commodities on govt fixed rates.

Related Topics

Fine Price Jatoi Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Taiwanese Defense Ministry Says Detected 18 Chines ..

Taiwanese Defense Ministry Says Detected 18 Chinese Aircraft, 4 Vessels in Vicin ..

42 seconds ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister's Spokesperson Babar Yo ..

Balochistan Chief Minister's Spokesperson Babar Yousafzai takes notice of chaman ..

44 seconds ago
 WASA disconnects 581 defaulters connections in Mar ..

WASA disconnects 581 defaulters connections in March

8 minutes ago
 PML-N, coalition partners for polls in October: Mi ..

PML-N, coalition partners for polls in October: Minister for Energy Khurram Dast ..

4 minutes ago
 LWMC ensures smooth rain water drainage

LWMC ensures smooth rain water drainage

4 minutes ago
 Governor's son Zaid Khan Tessori achieves incredib ..

Governor's son Zaid Khan Tessori achieves incredible YouTube milestone

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.