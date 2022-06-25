ADC, ACs visit vegetable & fruit markets

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Musa Ali Bukhari Saturday visited the Fruit and Vegetable Market and checked the auction process of edibles and reviewed the demand and supply of vegetables.

District Officer Industry Rashida Batool, Secretary Market Committee Malik Abdullah and Additional Assistant Director Agriculture Yasir Mahmood were also present.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Anam Ali Khan, AC Sambrial Haider Abbas and AC Sialkot Muhammad Murtaza also visited the vegetable and fruit markets in their respective tehsils.