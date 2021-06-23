ADC admires role of social welfare organizations for providing health facilities to general public

Social Welfare Organizations side by side with Government of Sindh are playing an important role in providing adequate health facilities to general public

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Social Welfare Organizations side by side with Government of Sindh are playing an important role in providing adequate health facilities to general public.

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo while addressing the concluding ceremony of Nia Qadam Project launched by Path Founder International in the district.

He said that improvement is seen in mother and child health following training of lady health workers and students completed Midwifery Course with the coordination of Nia Qadam Project in related areas of the province and District Shaheed Benazirabad.

He said that Family Planning targets 2020 were also achieved for control of population in the district with the support of the project.

On the occasion Manager and Coordinator Path Finder Project, Mansoor Riaz, Clinical Manager Jenifer Younus and Aliya Rifaqat briefing the objectives of project said that Nia Qadam Project was launched in 2018 in three district of Sindh Province including Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana to bring control on population, training of Lady Health Workers, training of Midwife Course and facilities for better training in these institutions. They said that in order to achieve Family Planning Target in urban and rural areas of Sind during the Three-year Program, the Sindh Government launched this program with the cooperation of Green Star and other social welfare organizations.

They said that this project includes Lady Health Workers Training, women interested in Family Planning to contact the nearest health center, improving coordination between institutions and providing material and training for lady health workers and midwife courses. They said that under the project targets of family planning given by the UN were achieved in respective districts. On the occasion District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Dr Asif Raza Brohi, Dr Amina Brohi, Riaz Ahmed Shar and others addressing the program said that Nia Qadam Project has again put life in work through training of lady health workers. They said that the training material provided for this project is outstanding, which has multiplied the information of lady health workers and midwives that would ultimately bring improvement in working.

On the occasion Path Finder International awarded shield of appreciation to staff and officials showing best performance and cooperation. Director Information SBA Shafique Hussain Memon, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir, District Project Manager Sikandar Babbur and representatives of different social welfare organizations were present on the occasion.