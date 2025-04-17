ADC Amanullah Saeed chairs Child Protection Committee meeting in Abbottabad

A meeting of the District Child Protection Committee was held in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights, Amanullah Saeed

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A meeting of the District Child Protection Committee was held in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights, Amanullah Saeed.

During the session, Child Protection Officer Sardar Muhammad Ali presented a detailed briefing on the implementation of the minutes from the previous meeting. He also outlined future strategies and highlighted key challenges being faced.

Among the issues discussed were complications in conducting court-ordered medical examinations, the care of children above ten years of age, awareness campaigns, the development of community-based protection structures, and the organization of training programs.

Addressing the participants, ADC Amanullah Saeed stressed the importance of collective efforts in safeguarding the rights and protection of children. He stated that children are the true asset of the nation, and their well-being must be prioritized through sincere and dedicated work.

He further emphasized the need for increased awareness within society and the active involvement of all segments of the community in preventing child labor and harassment. He assured that the district administration would continue to extend its full cooperation in these efforts.

The meeting was attended by District Child Protection Officer Muhammad Ali, Deputy District Public Prosecutor Farmanullah, District sports Officer Junaid Rehman, Deputy Superintendent Jail Naveed Haider, Public Health Coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasel, Senior Probation Officer Malik Ahsan, Progress Officer Local Government Naveed Iqbal, Superintendent District Courts Rizwan Parvez, Elizabeth James from District Police, faculty members from COMSATS and Government Postgraduate College, Assistant Director Labour, and Assistant Director Zamung Kor.