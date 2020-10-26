UrduPoint.com
ADC Anis Tariq Inaugurates Special Polio Campaign In Gawadar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

ADC Anis Tariq inaugurates special polio campaign in Gawadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Anis Tariq Baloch Monday inaugurated a special polio campaign at Civil Hospital Gwadar by administering anti-polio drops to children below of 5 years in Gwadar District.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Ghulam Farooq, MS Civil Hospital Gwadar Dr. Abdul Latif Dashti, District Population Welfare Officer Sartaj Gichki, WHO Polio Eradication Officer Dr. Nouroz Yaqob and Chief Officer Municipal Committee Gwadar Ayaz Gorgaij attended the ceremony organized by Health Department.

Dr. Ghulam Farooq in a briefing to ADC General Gwadar Anis Tariq Gurgej regarding polio arrangements said that in the coastal areas of Gwadar district Pasni Jiwani Kappur, Pushkan or Mara and border areas Gabd Kalato Pak-Iran border areas for polio vaccine special arrangements have also been made in this regard.

He said that the total population of Gwadar district has 212000 and the target has been set to administer anti-polio drops to 36040 children in the areas of district.

He said at least 154 teams have been formed for making successful the drive of polio in the area saying that 36 area in-charge, 22 fix centers and 9 transit points were set up in Gwadar district with the special cooperation of Pakistan Coast Guard (PCG) at check posts in coastal areas.

Polio teams are rendering fearless and dangerous services, MS Dr. Abdul Latif Dashti, apprised the ADC that 24 hours polio vaccination facility has been made available in Civil Hospital Gwadar.

ADC General Anis Tariq Baloch directed concerned officials to ensure checking of polio campaign in order to take target of polio eradication in the area.

He said measures would be take to increase awareness against polio among people to cooperate with polio teams for administering polio drops their children in the area.

Anis Tariq also thanked District Administration and Commissioner Makran Division Tariq Qamar for paying special attention on elimination of polio diseases for interest of children future.

