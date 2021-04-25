ADC announces closure of schools in Kohat district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kohat Bashir Ahmed has announced closure of all Primary, middle and high schools in all the district of Kohat till further orders.

Addressing a press conference, he said while following directives of both Federal and provincial governments, in the wake of rise in Corona infections, district administration of Kohat has imposed a ban on all type of gatherings.

Ban has also been imposed on commercial activities after 6. pm and only bakeries, medical stores, vaccination centers, grocery stores, fruit and vegetable shops and petrol pumps would remain open after it, he said.