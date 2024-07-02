ADC Announces Monsoon Plantation Drive To Mitigate Climate Change Impacts
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary (ADC) South Punjab, Fawad Hashim Rabbani announced to hold 'a record setting plantation drive' ahead of monsoon in order to mitigate adverse effects of climate change.
Following the move, he directed Forest Secretary for Southern Punjab to develop an extensive plan for tree plantation in all districts across the region.
Talking further about enhancing the drive, Rabbani emphasized the country was facing up severe climate change impacts, adding that that could be alleviated only through increased tree plantation.
He noted with concern that the country's forest cover was alarmingly low, underlining that future of our economy and agriculture solely depended on expanding forested areas.
The Additional Chief Secretary expressed resolve to planting trees in open spaces, along canals, and on roadsides through utilizing all available resources to get the green cover.
Collaborations with horticulture authorities are planned to extend the plantation efforts into urban areas of the major cities as well, he remarked.
Rabbani highlighted importance of involving students and civil society to ensure success of the campaign.
According to him, to this regard the true success lies in nurturing saplings into mature trees.
He also announced that monthly audits of planted trees would be conducted, with accountability measures to be evolved to protect fading of the any single plant.
The officer concerned of the Forest Department would be held responsible for such of above negligience, he said.
Recent Stories
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inland Revenue Dept achieves Rs 44 billion annual tax target with surplus Rs 16 billion amount in A ..2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif forms high-level committee for tackling monsoon emergencies2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz embarks on a two-day visit to Tajikistan12 minutes ago
-
Tarar for further strengthening economic ties with Canada12 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-15919 minutes ago
-
DSP dismissed by IG Sindh21 minutes ago
-
Governor KP visits Tajikistan to boost trade, tourism22 minutes ago
-
PHA authorities directed to upgrade parks of Murree22 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates polio drive22 minutes ago
-
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights28 minutes ago
-
Youth killed over enmity42 minutes ago
-
Seven shops sealed over encroachment42 minutes ago