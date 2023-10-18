Open Menu

ADC Asks For Reduction Fares Of Public Transport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ADC asks for reduction fares of public transport

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The public transport operators shall bring down the fares in the wake of reduction in oil prices by the Federal Government, this statement was given by Additional Deputy Commissioner-11 Shaheed Benazirabad Ali Sher Jamali while chairing a meeting of transporters in order to pass on relief to general public on Wednesday.

He said that passengers would be charged stipulated fare otherwise legal action would be initiated against transporters and penalties would be imposed on them.

Meeting resolve that Air Conditioned vehicles would charge fare at the rate of Rs 3.

25 per kilometer while non-AC vehicles would charge Rs 2.75 per kilometer. Earlier the transporters were charging fare at Rs 4 to Rs 4.5 per kilometer.

Additional Deputy Commissioner directed Secretary District Regional Transport Authority to positively implement the new fares of public transport .

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Haroon Jamali, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino and owners of public transport attended the meeting.

APP/rzq -mwq

