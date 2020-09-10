ADC asks people to forward photos of garbage in their areas

Administrator Nawabshah Municipal Committee, Junaid Hameed Samo has advised the people to forward photos of bad sanitation and cleanliness conditions in their area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Administrator Nawabshah Municipal Committee, Junaid Hameed Samo has advised the people to forward photos of bad sanitation and cleanliness conditions in their area.

The photos of bad sanitary condition can be forwarded at whatsapp number 0333-3042102 for early address of the problems.

It was advised that sender of photo or video at whatsapp shall also mention self-name, mobile No. and the area.

It further said that the municipal staff would soon reach the spot and will ensure cleanliness.

Such initiative will be helpful in improving the overall sanitation condition of the city.