ADC Asks To Monitor Prices Of Commodities

Published January 10, 2023

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) : Additional Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Wali Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the price review committee and directed concerned quarters to monitor the prices of commodities in all the markets on a daily basis.

The meeting was briefed about controlling food prices, improvement in cleanliness conditions, removal of encroachments, retrieving government lands, and holding regular Khuli Katchehris in different areas of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC said that the government-approved price list should be displayed in prominent places for the convenience of the general public.

He urged the traders' community to cooperate with the staff of district administration so that maximum facilities could be provided to the people of the area.

The meeting besides all the concerned officers was attended by Food Controller Shahabud Din, Assistant Director Consumer Protection Ibrahim Mohmand, and President Anjuman Tajraan Timergarah Haji Anwarud Din.

