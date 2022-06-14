UrduPoint.com

ADC Asks Traders To Close Down Businesses By 8 Pm In Tando Allahyar

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2022 | 10:11 AM

ADC asks traders to close down businesses by 8 pm in Tando Allahyar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tando Allahyar Muhammad Ibrahim Almani has issued directives to close businesses in the district at 8 pm in view of the energy crisis in the country.

He issued these directives in a meeting held with the traders' association and concerned officers on Monday.

Alamani said that the Sindh government has decided to close markets and shopping malls at 8 pm, wedding halls at 10 pm and hotels at 11 pm in view of the energy crisis.

The ADC warned that strict action would be taken against those violating government orders in that regard.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner II, Assistant Commissioners and other officers.

