ADC asks transporters to cut 20 percent fares

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Rawalpindi, Qasim Ijaz here on Saturday met with the delegation of D-Class Bus Stand Association and the transporters were asked to cut 20 percent fares to provide relief to the people.

The representatives of D-Class Bus Stand Association including Kianat, Safeway, New Shaheen, Darbar, Kohistan, Ghosia and others attended the meeting.

The ADC asked the transporters that in view of the reduction in fuel prices, the fares should be reduced by 20 percent.

The government was taking all possible measures to provide relief to the people, he added.

The association gave full assurance of 20% reduction in fares. In this regard, he directed the transporters to display fare reduction banners at their respective bus stands on which previous and current fares should be displayed prominently.

He also asked the Transport Association to get published advertisements in newspapers in this regard.

According to a spokesman, the Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor ul Amin Mengal had also instructed the transporters to keep their waiting areas and washrooms neat and clean so that the people could be facilitated.

The Commissioner had directed the administration of the bus stands that tuff tiles should also be installed in the waiting areas besides ensuring proper cleanliness arrangements at all the city bus stands.

The spokesman informed that DC Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq had also directed the authorities concerned to provide more facilities to the passengers at Pirwadhai Bus Stand.

He also instructed the authorities concerned to ensure separate waiting areas for male and female with washroom facilities.

He had also instructed the administration not to allow entry of vehicles in the bus stand without checking fitness certificates.

