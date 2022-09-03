UrduPoint.com

ADC Assures Flood Victims For Provision Of All Possible Relief By Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2022 | 06:30 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan Wazir on Saturday visited the flood-affected areas Pusha Pul and Gara Rahman village and assured the flood-victims for provision of all possible relief by the government.

On the special instructions of the commissioner DIK, the additional deputy commissioner paid this visit where he met with the flood victims.

He said "we all have to work patiently in this difficult time due to natural calamity.

" The district administration was busy day and night for the rescue and relief activities to the victims besides ensuring facilities in relief camps and maintenance of communication roads.

The ADC said the various measures were being taken to restore traffic.

He said "we have to reach the stage of resettlement step by step which will be a big challenge."He said all the stakeholders should have to support each other by showing solidarity and brotherhood and this is the sign of living nations.

